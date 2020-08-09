March 26, 1934 - August 6, 2020 Hazel Doub Williams, 86, passed away on August 6, 2020 at her home in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on March 26, 1934 to the late Orren Doub and Mayola Doub Griffin in Forsyth County, NC. She was a graduate of Old Town High School and an avid lover of animals, particularly little poodles. Hazel worked as the Secretary of Mt. Tabor United Methodist for several years where she was a life-long member. In addition to her parents Hazel was preceded in death by her husband Reid Williams; stepfather Burton Griffin; two brothers, Edward Doub and wife Lorene and Calvin Doub; and sister-in-law Joan. She is survived by daughter Karen Vellucci (Richard) of Advance, NC; two grandchildren, Amanda Hobbs (Carey) of Winston-Salem and Matthew Vellucci (Jessica) of Midlothian, VA; four great-grandchildren, Corbin, Avery, Savannah, and a baby girl arriving in October; sister Lorraine Marovich (Rodie); brother Melbourne Doub of Conover, NC; sister-in-law Camilla, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service for family members only will be held on Tuesday, August 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Gary Mahathey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society at 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

