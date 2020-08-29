July 22, 1941 - August 25, 2020 Mr. Herbert Eugene Williams, 79, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on July 22, 1941, to the late John Roy and Margaret Jeanette Taylor Williams. Herbert graduated from Gray High School in 1959 and in 1965, he graduated from Guilford College with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church. Herbert retired from Reynolds American with thirty years of dedicated service. He loved baseball and basketball. He enjoyed playing tennis and biking. Herbert's favorite trail to ride on his bicycle was the New River Trail. Surviving are his loving wife of fifty-two years, Patricia W. Williams; sister-in-law, Helen Baker and husband Rex of King; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Francis Smith. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023

Tags

Load entries