October 9, 1923 - August 24, 2020 Jane Gilmore McDowell Williams passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on August 24th, 2020 after a well-lived 96 years. Jane was born on October 9, 1923 to Joseph Peter and Pauline Kirspel Gilmore in Little Rock, AR. Jane graduated from Mount St. Mary Academy and attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as two brothers, Joseph Peter Gilmore, Jr. and James Edward Gilmore. Jane was also preceded in death by husbands John Walter McDowell, Jr. and Thurman Williams, Jr. She is survived by her sisters. Pauline Gilmore Martin and Selma Gilmore Metzger Hardin of Little Rock, AR; her children, Sara McDowell Hollan (Jack), John Walter McDowell III, Joseph Gilmore McDowell, Thomas Peter McDowell (Anne), Julia Williams Willis (Mark), Thurman Williams III ( Ameliann), Frances Williams Crickmore (Curtis); her grandchildren, John Kemp Hollan, Jr. (Ryan), William McDowell Hollan (Kirsten), John Walter McDowell IV (Lauren), Hayley McDowell Flanagan (Sean), Thomas Peter McDowell, Jr. (Leah), Andrew Watson McDowell, Sarah Thorp Willis (fiancé Ben), Peter Isaac Crickmore, Mary Gray Crickmore, Lydia Jane Williams and 8 great-grandchildren. Jane was a member of St. Paul's Church, St. Mary's Circle, Little Greens Garden Club and the Philocalian Book Club. Mama Jane will be remembered for her many friends, of multi generations, bridge and the annual family beach trip that she enjoyed immensely. The family would like to express its appreciation to Jane's caregiver, Regina Archia. Mrs. Williams will be interred in Salem Cemetery next to her late husband, John Walter McDowell, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at the donor's discretion. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
