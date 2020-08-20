Winston-Salem - Jean Wilson, 62, departed this life on Aug. 8, 2020. Private funeral service will be held 1 PM Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist, with visitation from 12-1 PM. Interment is at Parklawn Memorial Park. (Gilmore)

