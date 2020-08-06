Winston-Salem - Mr. Richard Witherspoon, 88, passed away August 1, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held August 7, 2020. (RUSSELL)

