March 24, 1967 - August 4, 2020 Mr. Fontone Lamont Woods died Aug. 4, 2020 at his residence. His remains will lie in repose from 12pm-6pm Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Hooper Funeral Home. Mr. Woods is survived by his siblings: Decorus Horne (Annette), Glorecia Ford (Jimmy), Tandra Chandler, Sonya Horne, and Dejuan Woods. Online expressions may be received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Fontone Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

