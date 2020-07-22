Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth "Cude" Wooten, 93, was born April 20, 1927, daughter of the late William Martin Cude and Lillian Wakefield Cude of Winston-Salem, NC. She attended James A. Gray High in 1944 and attended Owosso Bible College in Michigan and Kernersville Bible College. She was united in holy matrimony to Allen Lykirgus Wooten on Oct. 31, 1948. Allen preceded her in death on March 4, 2013. Margaret was a homemaker and had taught cake decorating and enjoyed painting and golf. Margaret was an active member of Christ Wesleyan Church of Winston-Salem, serving as wife of Sunday School Superintendent, choir member, Sunday school teacher, greeter among other duties. Her Christian life influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She departed this life on July 21, 2020 quietly at her home. Margaret has a daughter Allyn Renee Dudley of Greensboro and son Jonathan Allen Wooten of Winston-Salem. Two grandchildren, Shane Gray Manring and Alana Nicole Manring Underwood, son-in-law Jon Underwood, and two great-grands Madison Elizabeth Underwood and William Alexander Underwood of Kernersville. Surviving sisters Myrtle Radford and Polly Lineback of Winston-Salem and preceded in death siblings Betty Lou Cude, Vernon Cude, Alan Cude, Alice Mae Reid, Kathryn Everhart, Paul Cude all of Winston-Salem. A host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to acknowledge Meals on Wheels and Hospice of The Triad as well as Delores Clark (caregiver) such a blessing through this journey. Mrs. Wooten will lie in repose on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 1:00pm 5:00pm at JC Green & Sons Funeral Home of Wallburg 10301 N NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. The funeral service will be held at Christ Wesleyan Church on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00pm with Pastor Mark Norris officiating.
