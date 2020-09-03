January 29, 1932 - August 29, 2020 Leroy "Roy" Worley passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center with his wife at his bedside. He was born January 29, 1932 in Marion, SC the fourth of five children of the late Sam and Mary Davis Worley. Roy graduated first in his class at Marion County High School, joined the army and became a paratrooper at the 82nd Airborne Div. Fort Bragg, NC and an instructor at other bases including one in Alaska. Following military service, Roy enrolled and graduated from Howard University in Washington, DC. His first job as a licensed pharmacist was in Manning, SC. He moved from Wilmington, NC to Winston-Salem, NC accepting a job at the newly opened Forsyth Memorial Hospital. He worked part-time for many years at Model Pharmacy for Fred Douglas. He retired from Forsyth Medical Center after 30 years of service in 1995. Roy loved gardening and traveling. Family albums hold great pictures of his manicured lawn and his travels to Mexico, California, Canada and the Grand Canyon. He especially loved the mountains and his Hilton-Head timeshare. He was a faithful member of Grace Presbyterian Church serving as a Sunday School teacher and member of the Presbyterian Men's association. He was selected "Man of the Year" by the Presbyterian Men in 2005 and volunteered at Samaritan Ministries once a month. Roy is survived by his wife of 49 years, L. Ernestine Davis Worley, MAEd, MSN, RN (Ret.); daughter, Lynette M. Gore (Stephen); son, Kevin LeRoy Worley; three grandsons, Stephen, Jr., Cameron, and Caleb Gore; one brother, Jack Worley (Marcia) of Chula Vista, CA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 1:00 - 5:00pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home, 822 Carl Russell Ave., Winston-Salem, NC. Masks and social distancing are requested due to Covid-19. Graveside services will be held at 9:00am Friday, September 4, 2020 in Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 for family. Rev. Gordon Marshall, Interim Pastor, Grace Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Special thanks for prayers and compassionate responses from neighbors on Nantucket Drive, members of Grace Presbyterian Church, members of the Voices of God's Children community choir, and close friends of the family. Be blessed and be safe. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
