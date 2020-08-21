April 2, 1949 - August 20, 2020 Mrs. Joyce Evelyn Younger passed into the larger life on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Joyce was born on April 2, 1949, to Thomas Marvin and Elsie Goad Samuel of Mount Airy. Elsie described the day she and Tom brought Joyce home as the "happiest day of their lives." Joyce lived in the Granite City most of her life. She graduated from Mount Airy High School, where her shenanigans would become stories that continue to entertain her family and friends. She attended Averett College and worked at Northwestern Bank for several years before retiring to be a stock day trader. In 1972, she married H. Richard "Dick" Younger, whose abundance of patience and humor would help get her through any situation. Generosity was one of Joyce's many attributes, helping local charities and those in need who would cross her path. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her father-in-law, Randolph Richard Younger. She is survived by her brother, Joe Samuel (Lisa) of Linville; a nephew, Jordan Samuel (Brittany) of Apex; a niece, Leigh Blaylock (Wes) of Raleigh; her mother-in-law, Pauline Atkins Younger of Mount Airy; a special aunt, Janice Younger; a devoted friend, Paul Hiatt; and her beloved canine companion, Lars. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Joyce's primary caregiver, Robin Millette, who has become like a family member. Also, the nursing and support staff of the Wake Forest Comprehensive Cancer Center in Mount Airy, led by Dr. George Yacoub and FNP Yvette Sisk, provided a caring, loving environment for Joyce's treatments the last 18 months. After the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, a memorial service will be held at Grace Moravian Church in Mount Airy. Friends who would like to donate in Joyce's memory should send the donation to Yokefellow Ministries, 215 Jones School Road, Mount Airy NC 27030; or Grace Moravian Church, 1401 North Main Street, Mount Airy NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. 206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
Most Popular
-
'Squidbillies' drops lead actor after controversial posts
-
Unknown Hinson in hot water over Dolly Parton comments
-
The Briefcase: Wells Fargo closes additional 21 branches nationwide
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately