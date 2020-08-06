Madison - Mrs. Margie Mabe Ziglar, 78, died August 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 11:30-12:50 with service at 1:00 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home Chapel. Ray Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Ziglar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries