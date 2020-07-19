October 16, 1953 - July 13, 2020 GREENSBORO Virginia Anne Ferebee Zimmerman, 66, died peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by all of her family at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point. She was born on October 16, 1953, in Rowan County, to the late William Ward and Minnie Ophelia Barneycastle Ferebee. Anne was raised in Davie County and graduated from Davie High School and Salisbury Business College. She was employed by Ingersoll-Rand and was a full-time homemaker. She had lived in Italy and England before moving back to Pennsylvania, Virginia and then home to Greensboro. She enjoyed visiting countries around the world, seeing many beautiful sights, and attending an Easter service at the Vatican. Anne enjoyed arranging flowers, watching the birds, decorating her homes, and entertaining family and friends. She was an excellent cook. Anne especially loved her Greensboro prayer group that she joined later in life. The group members loved her, gave her comfort, and visited her faithfully. In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her infant sister, Carol Jean. She is survived by her son, Brett Holt Zimmerman (fiancé Amy Kelleher), daughter, Austine Paige Zimmerman White (Joe); grandchildren, Landon Zimmerman, Colton Trueblood, Kayla, Lillie, and Emory White; sister, Judy Whitaker, Betty Smith, and Billie Williams, and her dear friend Tina Osborne Phelps. Honoring Anne's wishes, there will be no services. The family expresses sincere thanks to the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont for the care and kindness they provided for Anne. Memorials may be directed to Center United Methodist Church, 1857 US Hwy. 64 W., Mocksville, NC 27028; Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
