Offensive Player of the Year: Jon Gullette

RB, 5-feet-9, 165 pounds, senior, Reagan
Equally dangerous as a runner and as a receiver, Gullette was the sparkplug for the offense of a Raiders team that went 7-4 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Set a school record with 1,646 yards rushing on 191 carries and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground. … Caught 23 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. … A team captain who will continue his football career at the U.S. Naval Academy.
