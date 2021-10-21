Officers swarm Reynolds High during disturbance. Verbal confrontation leads to lockdown with no injuries reported

Parent Yana Hakim got into a verbal confrontation with some other parents who objected to her filming with her cellphone. Shouts among the parents filled the air, and a police officer could be seen shouting “Stand back!” as he held aloft what appeared to be a pepper-spray dispenser.

Hakim said she became emotional because she was thwarted in her effort to get her children out of the school. At one point, seeing Fortsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. out in front of the school, Hakim enlisted his help to fetch her sons, but Hakim was angered when Kimbrough came back without them. Although Kimbrough tried to explain that school officials were keeping everyone in class, Hakim was not calmed by his explanation.

Hakim told a Journal reporter that it has been “a hurtful year.”

“Since school started, it has been fights, it has been guns, and the school system tells us nothing until school is out,” she said. “There is a whole gang war going on from these different schools that’s taking place, and they have no idea because they are not looking at the internet like we are looking, as parents.”