6-3, 330, senior, Glenn

Described as a “pancake machine” by coach Antwon Stevenson, Cowart graded out at 86 percent for the season. … Anchored the offensive line for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection. … Second-team All-Area in the spring. … Has Division II and Division III recruiting interest.