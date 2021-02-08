Old Dominion Freight Line expands service center network

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said Monday it has added nine or renovated service centers within new and existing markets.
The Thomasville company now has 245 service centers companywide.
The centers are in: Brooklyn, N.Y.; Edinburgh, Ind.; Grand Island, Neb.; Louisville, Ky.; Mansfield, Ohio; McDonough, Ga.; Mesa, Ariz.; Milton, Pa.; and Olympia, Wash.
Richard Craver
