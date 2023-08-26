Tiquila Wilson of Winston-Salem belts out a few bars in front of the American Idol touring audition bus in 2013. Wilson walked away with a "gold ticket" to advance to the next round of auditions in Atlanta. Wilson made it through the first round of eliminations, but told the judges that her heart was in gospel and she felt the competition wasn't for her.
