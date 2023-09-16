Customer roger Havenstein laughs with waitress Casey Middleton as she takes his order at Old Richmond Grill, July 25, 2023. the restaurant at 6425 Reynolda road, sits just north of the intersection with Transou and Bethania roads and is in the path of the Western Section of the WinstonSalem Northern beltway. Customers began signing their names on the walls for the day the restaurant will close because of the beltway, though that has been delayed because of updated NCDOT budget projections.
ON JOURNALNOW.COM
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Truist Financial Corp. said Monday it is undergoing a “sizable reductions in force” over the next 12 to 18 months that will represent at least…
A federal District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. over the administration and pricing of its…
The lawsuit addressed whether the bank misled investors about the pace of resolving its 2016 customer account scandal.
Kalvin Michael Smith, who fought his conviction in beating of Jill Marker, dies at 52. Case raised questions about racial bias, police investigation
The body of Kalvin Michael Smith, whose conviction for the brutal assault of a store clerk stoked intense debate about racial bias in the just…
A 47-year-old man was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping Sunday in connection with the sexual assault of a 77-year-old…