Customer roger Havenstein laughs with waitress Casey Middleton as she takes his order at Old Richmond Grill, July 25, 2023. the restaurant at 6425 Reynolda road, sits just north of the intersection with Transou and Bethania roads and is in the path of the Western Section of the WinstonSalem Northern beltway. Customers began signing their names on the walls for the day the restaurant will close because of the beltway, though that has been delayed because of updated NCDOT budget projections.