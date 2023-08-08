Burt Myers fans celebrate after Myers threw a bucket of track drying agent at Chris Fleming as he passed in the closing laps of the Modified series 100-lap race on saturday at Bowman gray stadium. Myers was going for a $12,000 purse when he wrecked in Turn 1.
ON JOURNALNOW.COM
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: With Friday’s Mega Million lottery jackpot at more than a billion dollars if someone from North Carolina wins it, do they have the option t…
A police officer found the rider, who was unresponsive, around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Union Cross Road. That cyclist was pronounced d…
The former headquarters of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. has been sold for the second time in 19 months, this time for $4 million…
The plant, which once had as many as 570 employees, was down to about 200 employees as of HanesBrands' last count in January.
The NAACP says the Winston-Salem City Council should have hired Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney to serve as the city's first Black female…