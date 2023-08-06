The changing face of Clemmons is visible by this roadwidening project at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Lewisville-Clemmons Road in 1973.
ON JOURNALNOW.COM
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: With Friday’s Mega Million lottery jackpot at more than a billion dollars if someone from North Carolina wins it, do they have the option t…
A police officer found the rider, who was unresponsive, around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Union Cross Road. That cyclist was pronounced d…
The plant, which once had as many as 570 employees, was down to about 200 employees as of HanesBrands' last count in January.
He'll miss this week's PGA Tour stop at Wyndham Championship, but will get degree next month
The former headquarters of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. has been sold for the second time in 19 months, this time for $4 million…