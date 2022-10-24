On the air

3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)
6 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Queens at High Point, Johnson & Wales at Gardner-Webb, South Florida at Charlotte (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame (ACC)
8 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn State (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans (TNT)
10 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix (TNT)
- New Jamaican takeout spot is already drawing crowds in Winston-Salem
- Owner of a landmark Winston-Salem diner faces down COVID, construction and labor shortage
- ‘I’m terrified now …’ Reagan student, another teenager killed in Sunday night shooting
- Bank of America files claim for $332,000 in loan restitution from Winston-Salem doctor
- Woman shot, killed when downstairs neighbor fires a gun into his ceiling, Forsyth authorities say. 20-year-old charged with murder.
- 'Shark Tank' investor will put $250K into Winston-Salem's Storage Scholars
- 9-year-old locked overnight in dog kennel, Davidson County authorities say. 3 charged.
- 'City Hall South' struck by gunfire in Winston-Salem. 17-year-old says man was shooting at him.
- Man shot while being robbed in hotel parking lot in Winston-Salem, police say
- Man dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
- Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill faces his first challenge in 13 years -- retired district court Judge Denise Hartsfield.
- Woman whose remains were found under a Stokes County structure hadn't been heard from since 2018, authorities say
- 2 dead, both unintended victims, authorities say, in shootings this week in Forsyth County
- Child was shoeless during freezing night he spent outside and locked in a dog kennel, Davidson County authorities say
- Man, 61, fatally shot when caught in crossfire between 2 groups in Winston-Salem, police say
7 p.m.: Dallas at Boston, Arizona at Columbus, New Jersey at Detroit, Minnesota at Montreal (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Colorado at New York Rangers (ESPN, ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Florida at Chicago (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Calgary (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Buffalo at Seattle (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: Vegas at San Jose (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles (ESPN+)
12:45 p.m.: Champions League, Chelsea at RB Salzburg, FC Copenhagen at Sevilla FC (Paramount+)
3 p.m.: Champions League, AC Milan at Dinamo at Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk at Celtic, Real Madrid at RB Leipzig, Manchester City at Borussia Dortmund, Maccabi Haifa at Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus at Benfica (Paramount+)
7 a.m.: Erste Bank Open or Swiss Indoors Basel (Tennis)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!