On the air

COLLEGES

Golf

3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)

Men's soccer

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Queens at High Point, Johnson & Wales at Gardner-Webb, South Florida at Charlotte (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame (ACC)

8 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn State (Big Ten)

Volleyball

5 p.m.: Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN+)

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans (TNT)

10 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix (TNT)

NHL 

7 p.m.: Dallas at Boston, Arizona at Columbus, New Jersey at Detroit, Minnesota at Montreal (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Colorado at New York Rangers (ESPN, ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Florida at Chicago (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Calgary (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Buffalo at Seattle (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Vegas at San Jose (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles (ESPN+)

SOCCER

12:45 p.m.: Champions League, Chelsea at RB Salzburg, FC Copenhagen at Sevilla FC (Paramount+)

3 p.m.: Champions League, AC Milan at Dinamo at Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk at Celtic, Real Madrid at RB Leipzig, Manchester City at Borussia Dortmund, Maccabi Haifa at Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus at Benfica (Paramount+)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Erste Bank Open or Swiss Indoors Basel (Tennis)

