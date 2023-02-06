College basketball
Men's
6:30 p.m. BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
6:30 p.m. FS1 — Marquette at UConn
7 p.m. ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
7 p.m. CBSSN — Dayton at VCU
7 p.m. ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
7 p.m. ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M
7 p.m. ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro
7 p.m. SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
8:30 p.m. BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
8:30 p.m. FS1 — St. John's at Butler
9 p.m. ACCN — NC State at Virginia
9 p.m. CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis
9 p.m. ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky
9 p.m. ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan St.
9 p.m. ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
9 p.m. SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
10:30 p.m. FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
NBA
7:30 p.m. TNT — Phoenix at Brooklyn
10 p.m. TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers
NBA G-League
NBATV — Birmingham at Memphis
Soccer
1:50 p.m. FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo vs. Al-Hilal, Tangier, Morocco
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Sheffield United, 4th Round Replay
Tennis
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
