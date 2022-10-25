 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On the air

  • 0

COLLEGES

Field hockey

3 p.m. Duke at Longwood (ESPN+)

Golf

3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)

Women's soccer

7 p.m.: Longwood at Campbell, High Point at Radford, UNC Asheville at Presbyterian, South Carolina Upstate at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

Volleyball

5 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Penn State at Illinois (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Florida at Auburn (SEC)

8 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville (ACC)

9 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

People are also reading…

9 p.m.: Mississippi at Mississippi State (ESPNU)

GOLF

3 a.m. Thursday: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (ESPN2)

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at New York (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee (ESPN)

10:05 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver (ESPN)

NHL 

7:30 p.m.: New York Rangers at New York Islanders (TNT)

8 p.m.: Edmonton at St. Louis (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Anaheim (TNT)

SOCCER

6:50 a.m.: Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria vs. Colombia (FS2)

10:20 a.m.: Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup, Germany U17 vs. Spain U17 (FS2)

12:45 p.m.: Champions League, FC Porto at Club Brugge, FC Viktoria Plzeň at Inter Milan (Paramount+)

3 p.m.: Champions League, Rangers at Napoli, Liverpool at Ajax Amsterdam (Paramount+)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Erste Bank Open or Swiss Indoors Basel (Tennis)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert