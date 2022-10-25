On the air

3 p.m. Duke at Longwood (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)
7 p.m.: Longwood at Campbell, High Point at Radford, UNC Asheville at Presbyterian, South Carolina Upstate at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Penn State at Illinois (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Florida at Auburn (SEC)
8 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville (ACC)
9 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Mississippi at Mississippi State (ESPNU)
3 a.m. Thursday: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at New York (Bally Sports Southeast)
7:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee (ESPN)
10:05 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: New York Rangers at New York Islanders (TNT)
8 p.m.: Edmonton at St. Louis (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Anaheim (TNT)
6:50 a.m.: Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria vs. Colombia (FS2)
10:20 a.m.: Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup, Germany U17 vs. Spain U17 (FS2)
12:45 p.m.: Champions League, FC Porto at Club Brugge, FC Viktoria Plzeň at Inter Milan (Paramount+)
3 p.m.: Champions League, Rangers at Napoli, Liverpool at Ajax Amsterdam (Paramount+)
7 a.m.: Erste Bank Open or Swiss Indoors Basel (Tennis)
