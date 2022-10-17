 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On the air

  • 0

COLLEGES

Men's soccer

4 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at George Mason, Longwood at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Ala.-Birmingham at Campbell (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Elon at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: George Washington at Duke, William & Mary at N.C. State, Wofford at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Hofstra at Virginia (ACCN)

8 p.m.: Indiana at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

MLB 

8:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego (FS1)

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston (TNT)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (TNT)

People are also reading…

NHL 

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Columbus, Anaheim at New Jersey (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (ESPN, ESPN+)

7 p.m.: San Jose at New York Islanders, Boston at Ottawa (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Vegas at Calgary (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Buffalo at Edmonton (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Nashville (ESPN, ESPN+)

SOCCER

6:50 a.m.: Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Colombia (FS2)

10:20 a.m.: Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup, Japan vs. France (FS2)

1 p.m.: Spanish LaLiga, Valencia at Sevilla FC (ESPN2, ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Premier, Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion (USA)

3:15 p.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Crystal Palace (Peacock)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open or Napoli Cup (Tennis)

Noon: Guadalajara Open, Stockholm Open or European Open (Tennis)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert