On the air

COLLEGES
Men's soccer
4 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at George Mason, Longwood at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Ala.-Birmingham at Campbell (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Elon at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: George Washington at Duke, William & Mary at N.C. State, Wofford at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Hofstra at Virginia (ACCN)
8 p.m.: Indiana at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
MLB
8:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego (FS1)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston (TNT)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (TNT)
NHL
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Columbus, Anaheim at New Jersey (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (ESPN, ESPN+)
7 p.m.: San Jose at New York Islanders, Boston at Ottawa (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Vegas at Calgary (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Buffalo at Edmonton (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Nashville (ESPN, ESPN+)
SOCCER
6:50 a.m.: Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Colombia (FS2)
10:20 a.m.: Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup, Japan vs. France (FS2)
1 p.m.: Spanish LaLiga, Valencia at Sevilla FC (ESPN2, ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: Premier, Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion (USA)
3:15 p.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Crystal Palace (Peacock)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open or Napoli Cup (Tennis)
Noon: Guadalajara Open, Stockholm Open or European Open (Tennis)