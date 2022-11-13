On the Air

COLLEGES
Men's basketball
6 p.m.: Maine at Boston College (ACC)
6:30 p.m.: Delaware State at Villanova (FS2)
7 p.m.: Maryland-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, N.C. Central at Liberty (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: DePaul at Minnesota (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Florida (SEC)
7 p.m.: South Carolina State at Duquesne (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Virginia (ACC)
8:30 p.m.: Butler at Penn State (FS1)
9 p.m.: Monmouth at Illinois (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Holy Cross at Creighton (CBS Sports)
Women's basketball
6 p.m.: Indiana at Tennessee (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m.: Lees-McRae at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: Texas at Connecticut (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: Delaware State at Villanova (FS2)
7 p.m.: South Carolina Upstate at Virginia Tech (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Stanford at Portland (ESPNU)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Orlando (Bally Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Boston (NBA)
NHL
5:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Ottawa (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Carolina at Chicago (Bally Sports South)
8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Calgary (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado (ESPN+)
NFL
8:15 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia (ESPN)
SOCCER
3:30 a.m. Tuesday: Women's Friendly, Thailand vs. Austria (ESPN+)