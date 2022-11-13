 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On the Air

  • 0

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

6 p.m.: Maine at Boston College (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: Delaware State at Villanova (FS2)

7 p.m.: Maryland-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, N.C. Central at Liberty (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: DePaul at Minnesota (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Florida (SEC)

7 p.m.: South Carolina State at Duquesne (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Virginia (ACC)

8:30 p.m.: Butler at Penn State (FS1)

9 p.m.: Monmouth at Illinois (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Holy Cross at Creighton (CBS Sports)

Women's basketball

6 p.m.: Indiana at Tennessee (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m.: Lees-McRae at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: Texas at Connecticut (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: Delaware State at Villanova (FS2)

7 p.m.: South Carolina Upstate at Virginia Tech (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Stanford at Portland (ESPNU)

NBA 

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Orlando (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Boston (NBA)

NHL

5:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Ottawa (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Carolina at Chicago (Bally Sports South)

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Calgary (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado (ESPN+)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia (ESPN)

SOCCER

3:30 a.m. Tuesday: Women's Friendly, Thailand vs. Austria (ESPN+)

