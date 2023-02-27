Men's college basketball
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Butler
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia
CBSSN — Saint Louis at VCU
ESPN — NC State at Duke
ESPN2 — Iowa at Indiana
ESPNU — Boston College at Wake Forest
SECN — Florida at Georgia
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Boise St.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Tennessee
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at New Mexico
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Jose St.
Women's college golf
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
MLB baseball
3:30 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)
6 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Miami, Jupiter, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)
NBA basketball
7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Memphis
10 p.m.
TNT — Minnesota at LA Clippers
NBA G-League
NBATV — Grand Rapids at Memphis
Men's soccer
3 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Grenoble at Lyon, Quarterfinal
Tennis
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds