Men's college basketball
7 p.m. CBSSN — America U. at Bucknell
7 p.m. ESPN — Miami at North Carolina
9 p.m. CBSSN — Hampton at Elon
9 p.m. ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
9 p.m. ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor
Women's college basketball
7 p.m. BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
7 p.m. ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa St.
7 p.m. SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi
College gymnastics
BTN — Ohio St. at Illinois
College hockey
7:30 p.m. NHLN — Beanpot Tournament: Harvard vs. Northeastern, Championship, Boston
NBA basketball
7:30 p.m. NBATV — Denver at Miami
Soccer
3 p.m. USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool
4:50 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Barbados vs. Canada, Group B, Antigua, Guatemala
7:50 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S., Group F, Antigua, Guatemala
Tennis
7 a.m. TENNIS — Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Doha-WTA Early Rounds