 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On the air

  • 0

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

6:30 p.m.: Rider at Providence (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Purdue (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Mercer at East Carolina (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: South Carolina State at South Carolina (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: Coppin State at Georgetown (FS1)

Women's basketball

6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Charlotte (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Ohio State (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: Coppin State at Georgetown (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Ohio State (Big Ten)

Football

People are also reading…

7 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Akron (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Ohio at Miami, Ohio (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Ball State at Toledo (ESPN)

NHL 

7 p.m.: Arizona at Buffalo, Montreal at Detroit, New York Islanders at New York Rangers, Calgary at New Jersey, Vancouver at Ottawa, St. Louis at Philadelphia, Vegas at Toronto (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Tampa Bay (TNT)

8 p.m.: Dallas at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Nashville at Seattle (TNT)

10 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles (ESPN+, Hulu)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg (ESPN+)

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli at Empoli, Udinese at Spezia (Paramount+)

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich (ESPN2, ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at VfB Stuttgart, Borussia Monchengladbach at VfL Bochum (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Cremonese (Paramount+)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Next Gen or Billie Jean King Cup (Tennis)

5 p.m.: Next Gen or Billie Jean King Cup (Tennis)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert