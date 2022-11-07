On the air

COLLEGES
Men's basketball
6:30 p.m.: Rider at Providence (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Purdue (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Mercer at East Carolina (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: South Carolina State at South Carolina (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Coppin State at Georgetown (FS1)
Women's basketball
6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Charlotte (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Ohio State (Big Ten)
Football
7 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Akron (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Ohio at Miami, Ohio (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Ball State at Toledo (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Arizona at Buffalo, Montreal at Detroit, New York Islanders at New York Rangers, Calgary at New Jersey, Vancouver at Ottawa, St. Louis at Philadelphia, Vegas at Toronto (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Tampa Bay (TNT)
8 p.m.: Dallas at Winnipeg (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Nashville at Seattle (TNT)
10 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles (ESPN+, Hulu)
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg (ESPN+)
12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli at Empoli, Udinese at Spezia (Paramount+)
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich (ESPN2, ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at VfB Stuttgart, Borussia Monchengladbach at VfL Bochum (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Cremonese (Paramount+)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Next Gen or Billie Jean King Cup (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Next Gen or Billie Jean King Cup (Tennis)