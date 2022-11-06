on the air

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGES

Women's basketball

11 a.m.: N.C. A&T at Duke, Gardner-Webb at Clemson (ACCNX)

5 p.m.: Davidson at High Point (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: Elon at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Louisville (ACC)

6 p.m.: South Carolina State at East Carolina (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Bluefield State at Western Carolina (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Guilford at UNCG (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: East Tennessee State at South Carolina (SEC)

Men's basketball

6 p.m.: Coppin State at Charlotte (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: Howard at Kentucky (SEC)

6:30 p.m.: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan (Big Ten)

6:30 p.m.: LaSalle at Villanova, New Orleans at Butler, Merrimack at St. John's (whip-around coverage on FS1)

7 p.m.: Exhibition, Guilford at Davidson (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Johnson & Wales at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Jacksonville at Duke (ACC)

7 p.m.: Marshall at Queens (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Stetson at Florida State (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Iowa (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Morgan State at Xavier, Stonehill at Connecticut, Loyola Md. at DePaul (whip-around coverage on FS1)

8 p.m.: Pheiffer at High Point (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Fairfield at Wake Forest, Austin Peay at N.C. State (ACCNX)

8 p.m.: St. Augustine at Campbell (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Western Carolina at Georgia (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: South Dakota at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: St. Thomas-Minnesota, Radford at Marquette (whip-around coverage on FS1)

9 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at North Carolina (ACC)

9 p.m.: N.C. Central at Virginia (Bally Sports South, ACCNX)

9 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Illinois (ESPNU)

NBA 

7 p.m.: Washington at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Phoenix at Philadelphia (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NFL 

8:15 p.m.: Baltimore at New Orleans (ESPN)

8:15 p.m.: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2)

NHL 

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston (NHL)

7 p.m.: Calgary at New York Islanders (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Edmonton at Washington (ESPN+)

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.: WTA Finals (Tennis)

