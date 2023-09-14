RARE FIND!! Great opportunity to own this 0.92 acre lot in Oak Ridge, NC!! Lot is level and ready to be brought back to its beauty. Well & Septic are on site but Buyer to verify all systems and property info. Buildings on property are considered of no value. All offers will be subject to Court approval & 10 day upset bid period.
0 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $49,900
