History meets the designers palate! Let your creative imagination flow to make this incredibly well positioned historical building into whatever you may need. Recent rezoning will allow multi family or single family housing to be constructed within its walls just minutes from Old Salem or downtown. On street parking is allowed or use some of the 7,000 plus square feet to create a private garage. Rooftop patio space exists. Original hardwoods in the upstairs will shine once you figure out your own floor plan. Bring your open mind to see this gem and let your ideas roll!!