Second floor unit with all stainless appliances, stack W/D, custom kitchen cabinets and countertops, hardwood floors and off-street parking. Come check out a key at our office today!
1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $995
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nestled on a sprawling three-acre parcel of land, this stately brick home exudes an air of timeless elegance and grandeur; Its location is not…
Discover luxury living in this exquisite 4-bed, 3.5-bath home nestled in an idyllic neighborhood. Boasting over 4000 sq ft on a lush .93-acre …
Completely Renovated with fine craftsmanship in 2022, no detail has been overlooked! A complete list of upgrades is available upon request. Th…
Nestled along the picturesque Belew's Lake, Coldwater offers an array of fantastic amenities, including a pool (2024), nature preserve, fishin…
*$7000 paid closing costs to buyers when using builder's preferred lender* Discover your own slice of rural paradise with this breathtaking mo…