Great opportunity to purchase an investment property and make money on the rehab. Main house is roughly 5000 square feet. Engineering plans already done for four 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartments. Each has a generous primary bedroom and living areas. Rehab has already been started. Materials in the house will go along with the sale. Second building has two 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartments that have already been updated and rehabbed. They bring in $900 per month each. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartments in main house should get approximately $1300 each.