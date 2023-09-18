Popular Piedmont Trace!Freshly painted interior~Care-free Lock & Go Lifestyle~Two bedrooms PLUS Office/Guest area on upper floor~Spacious Living Room open to Kitchen~Quick access to Private fenced Patio to enjoy outdoors~Attached 1 Car Garage~Exciting Triad location minutes from PTIA,Major roadways,Costco,Starbucks,Colleges,Trails & restaurants~Make it yours today!
2 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $239,900
