This 2-bed 2-bath, 1200sqft end-unit condo is located a few miles off of I-40 and is within walking distance to the Heather Hills Golf Course. Additionally, the condo is a 15-minute commute to various universities and technical institutions and a short drive to large shopping and entertainment venues, including Hanes Mall. Water, sewage, garbage, & lawn service, washer and dryer, and an integrated intercom system are included. This unit features carpeted floors in the 2 bedrooms, living room, and main hallway. The living/dining room combo has a gas fireplace and large windows overlooking a golf course view. The linoleum-floored kitchen features a full set of appliances including a sink with disposal, dishwasher, fridge/freezer/icemaker, and electric range oven/stove, as well as a full pantry and white cabinetry. The primary suite contains a private bath, ceiling fan, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is across the hallway from the second full bath and separate laundry room.