This cabin-like old house has well water and a large wooded lot. It is located near the new beltway with easy access to commute to major highways. The house needs total rehab and the conditions of plumbing, electrical or heating system are not known. The property has potential to be restored to its days of beauty or clear the land to build your future new house. The adjacent property is also listed for sale, so purchase both and maximize your potential. The floors are unstable to walk inside, please do not enter. See Agent Only Remarks.