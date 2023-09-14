[Non-Canopy MLS Member Info: Please call Listing Agent for questions, listing attachments or to schedule a showing. Subdivision is currently called Little Creek Condominiums. Condominium sold AS-IS, Seller never lived in the home. Schools per Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools: South Fork Elementary, Wiley Magnet Middle, Reynolds High. Vacant, easy to show.] Back on the market at no fault of Seller's! Quiet 2-story condominium in West Winston Salem! Easy access to US-421 and I-40! HVAC installed 2019, don't miss out on a great opportunity!
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $99,900
