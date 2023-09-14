Location, Location, Location - This lovely townhome is convenient to PTI Airport, W. Wendover Pkwy, Palladium Shopping, Restaurants, Fitness Centers, Medical Parks, Public Trails to explore, Sam's, Costco and Gibson Park.. Enjoy the neighborhood pool. Freshly painted and well maintained. Spacious living room and large eat-kitchen. First floor powder room. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on second floor. Relax on the back patio overlooking a wooded area. Only Small pets accepted based on weight and breed. Rental Requirements: Credit scores of 600+, Monthly Income is 3x rent, Clean background, good rental history. Submit Applications on our website at www.bprentnc.com
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $1,600
