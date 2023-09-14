Main level unit of 4plex. Large, open space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. In unit laundry room with washer/dryer hookups available. Large kitchen with plenty of counterspace and cabinets. Water included in rent, available immediately. Call for your appointment today. No pets allowed, application process if $50 per person over 18 residing at home. Application and requirements available on our website at www.jennicproperty.com/renters.