Main level unit of 4plex. Large, open space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. In unit laundry room with washer/dryer hookups available. Large kitchen with plenty of counterspace and cabinets. Water included in rent, available immediately. Call for your appointment today. No pets allowed, application process if $50 per person over 18 residing at home. Application and requirements available on our website at www.jennicproperty.com/renters.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $1,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nestled on a sprawling three-acre parcel of land, this stately brick home exudes an air of timeless elegance and grandeur; Its location is not…
Discover luxury living in this exquisite 4-bed, 3.5-bath home nestled in an idyllic neighborhood. Boasting over 4000 sq ft on a lush .93-acre …
Completely Renovated with fine craftsmanship in 2022, no detail has been overlooked! A complete list of upgrades is available upon request. Th…
Nestled along the picturesque Belew's Lake, Coldwater offers an array of fantastic amenities, including a pool (2024), nature preserve, fishin…
*$7000 paid closing costs to buyers when using builder's preferred lender* Discover your own slice of rural paradise with this breathtaking mo…