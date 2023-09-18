Remodeled home conveniently located in Kernersville with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. This home offers a nice sized yard with a covered front porch and a back deck. Located just minutes to major highways, shopping, schools, and restaurants. No records of permits on file from previous owner remodel. There is an old kitchen in the attic that is no longer in use. Per DOT, road will be widen and sidewalk added in 2025. See attached document for basement repair. See agent only notes.