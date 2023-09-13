New Price for your new Home! Experience this beautiful home that has been embraced by the enchanting beauty of nature. With an entrance that is gracefully situated on a sprawling 2.07-acre estate. Immerse yourself in the beauty as you explore the meticulously designed 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Descend to the lower level, where a captivating bar area/kitchen, pool table, and soothing sauna await, inviting relaxation and entertainment. Step outside into a private oasis where a custom pool and hot tub await. Adjacent to the pool, a meticulously designed fire pit sets the perfect ambiance for evenings under the stars.