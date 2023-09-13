GORGEOUS home on 1.95 acres! Shaker style, vinyl siding is a unique & lovely exterior. Large, covered front and back porches are huge. Expansive, concrete patio is another entertainment space. 2 ext storage blogs & garden beds. Extra paved parking is in addition to the 2 car, attached garage with workspace and storage. Do not overlook the 22 solar panels atop the home! This home has potential for independent, additional family living and passive income. Please see labels on photos to better understand the layout of home. Upper level (accessible from outside) has a full bath, living rm w/pony wall separating space into a bdrm. Main level has stunning custom kitchen, stainless Steele appliances, huge island, granite countertops, 3 bdrm, 2 ba (primary has large shower), laundry rm, vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows for amazing natural light. Basement is an additional, separate living space with full kitchen, full bath, living room, & rooms that can be used as bdrms. See Agent Only