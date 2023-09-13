Welcome to your dream oasis nestled in the heart of Stokesdale. This magnificent property encompasses 52+\- sprawling acres of natural beauty. Step inside and you’ll be greeted by an open concept floor plan with primary bedroom on the main floor. The cathedral ceiling and two story fireplace in the main living area embody grandeur and comfort. Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerator, double ovens, granite countertops and ample cooking space. The fully finished basement offers an additional kitchen/wet bar, playroom, gym, office, and recreation area. Step outside to enjoy the hot tub, brand new fire pit, and in-ground pool that was just converted to saltwater, has a new liner and pump. Within this equestrian haven you have approximately 20 acres that are fenced, 1/4 of an acre riding rink, and a 36 x 55 stable that has a wraparound lien to, 10 stalls, hay storage, tack room, and space for your tractor. SERVED BY NORWEST GUILFORD SCHOOLS. SEE AGENT REMARKS