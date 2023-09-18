The Maywood has an open floorplan with a large kitchen island dividing the dining area and family room. Kitchen has a pantry, Stainless steel appliances including the electric range, microwave, dishwasher. Granite counters and vinyl flooring in entire first floor. Powder room is just inside the garage door. Deep storage closet under the stairs. Second floor has the primary suite with a large walk-in closet and a secondary clothes closet in the bathroom. En-suite bath has a double vanity, walk-in shower and a linen closet. Laundry closet is in the hall and 2 other linen closets sit beside the full hall bath. Secondary bedrooms sit on the opposite end of the second floor from the Primary. D.R. Horton Homes offer quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided. *Photos are Reprensentative*
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $258,290
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reduced $20,000! Charming Cottage in Historic Ardmore! Lovely home in the heart of Ardmore offers hardwood floors, telephone station, arches, …
Check out this beautiful home in Southwest School District. This home offers 4 beds 2.5 baths AND a full basement with a 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom …
Classic meets contemporary in this Rotary Drive home that has been lovingly & intentionally renovated! Designed with style, this easy-livi…
Main level unit of 4plex. Large, open space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. In unit laundry room with washer/dryer hookups available. Large kitc…
Attention investors looking to add to rental portfolio! “Two for One” deal located in King,NC. Both lots currently occupied with long-term ten…