Come and experience the epitome of luxury living and privacy! This custom-built home is situated on 24 acres, and has so much to offer. As soon as you walk in, you'll be amazed by the 6 inch red oak hardwood floors that make this open-concept space feel like home. Built for entertainment, there is plenty of room for family gatherings or hosting guests. The primary bedroom is also on the main floor, offering main level living. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, a loft and bonus room with a fireplace. Not only does this property have a gorgeous interior but it's also equipped with outdoor features that are just as impressive. Such as a 40x60 building, plus additional buildings and pole barns - perfect for storage or recreation activities! Enjoy mesmerizing sunsets from your own front yard every single day! Agents - please see attachments for additional features not listed in description.