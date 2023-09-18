The Ryker, one of our newest ranch floorplans, ranges in size from 1,370 - 1,682 sq.ft. and features 3-4 Bedrooms and 2-3 Bathrooms. A large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet greets you as you enter The Ryker. Continue down the entrance hallway you will then open up into a Large Open Concept Kitchen Area, Dining Area and Great Room Area. In this open concept combo area, you can add an optional raised ceiling as well as an optional fireplace. The Ryker is rounded out by large Bedrooms 2 and 3, a Private Full Bathroom, and a Laundry Room. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor which allows you to add a Bonus Room, Another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Ryker floorplan further.