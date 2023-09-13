Completely Renovated with fine craftsmanship in 2022, no detail has been overlooked! A complete list of upgrades is available upon request. This design can appeal to the empty nesters as well as the active family who loves to entertain. For energy conservation (or noise management!) main level living can be completely shut off from the second floor or finished basement. Value Enhancements include: New HVAC with HEPA filters and smart thermostat; New Roof; New Insulation; New Windows; New Exterior Siding and Paint; New Deck and Screened Porch; Gas Powered Generator Hook-up; Fenced Backyard; The kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms have been remodeled with the finest Quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. All lighting, floor coverings and plumbing fixtures throughout the home have been replaced. The finished basement has been plumbed for a full wet bar/kitchenette, and has been wired for an infrared sauna. A membership to Bermuda Run Country Club, a gated community, is required.