Welcome to Paradise Hidden, an extraordinary Triad country estate that redefines luxury living. Nestled on 47~ pristine acres, it's a private retreat for those seeking an unparalleled lifestyle. Enjoy a tree-lined path leading to this stunning southern estate. The manor house exudes a timeless charm w/chefs kitchen, fine dining, great room. The luxurious owners suite and spa sets the standard as a haven of relaxation. ML includes: three add'l ensuite BR's, relaxation/barlounge, luxe office. The terrace, overlooking the pool and grounds, is ready for entertaining. Lower level: entertaining space w/full kitchen, pool table, wellness room, media room & safe room! The grounds include a 4,000 square foot Morton Building w/4 garage doors, office space, a full bath, HVAC systems ready for your prized car collection, boats, RV or business. Includes 2400SF guest house, old country barn & chicken house. Close proximity to everything. Ask for detailed info sheet.