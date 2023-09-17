Welcome to this delightful Emerywood residence, where you will discover a plethora of noteworthy features. The expansive gourmet kitchen boasts stunning granite countertops, perfect for culinary endeavors. The formal dining room, complemented by a bay window, adds an elegant touch to every meal. A main-level master bedroom, complete with an en suite, ensures a restful retreat. The spacious living room is adorned with beautiful hardwood floors and a cozy gas fireplace. Moving upstairs, you will find three bedrooms, additionally, a full bath and ample storage space in the walk-in attic and cedar-lined closet are at your disposal. The roof and furnace were replaced in 2015, and certain rooms have recently been adorned with fresh paint. Prepare to be filled with pride as you make this extraordinary residence your own.