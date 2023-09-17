Classic meets contemporary in this Rotary Drive home that has been lovingly & intentionally renovated! Designed with style, this easy-living 4 bedroom & 2 1/2 bath has so much to offer. The kitchen is fabulous and features butcher block countertops & Saltillo tiles from Mexico, handmade & baked in the sun, each imperfection telling a story. The custom kitchen drawers have compartments & organizers to keep things tidy! The main floor features several flex spaces: multiple dining options, multiple living spaces (a 4th bedroom currently used as an office), options to enjoy the outdoors on the covered porch, deck, or patio, and a ton of storage to boot! Great mud room! Upstairs boasts 3 oversized bedrooms & 2 full baths, including a lrg primary suite w/ a clawfoot tub, fun shower, double vanities & three closets! Over the detached garage is a separate living space / a room & newly updated full bath, ideal for guests or revenue producing property! Electrical, plumbing, & heat/air updated!