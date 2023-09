This Emerywood beauty greets you with a craftsman smile and a warm welcome to "The Thomas House". Plenty of room in the luxurious main house boasting 4 bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 baths as well as in the separate carriage house with a full bath , 2 bedrooms and kitchenette. Huge Generac generator that powers both properties if the power goes out. Peace and seclusion await you in the large sunroom, the quiet library or the back fenced in patio with its gardening nook. Agent is a relative of seller.